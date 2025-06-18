Riot Platforms, Inc. (RIOT) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Riot Platforms, Inc. (RIOT) ended the recent trading session at $9.94, demonstrating a +2.9% change from the preceding day's closing price. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.03% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.11%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.13%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 8.17% over the past month, outpacing the Finance sector's loss of 1.73% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.6%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Riot Platforms, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is predicted to post an EPS of -$0.27, indicating a 15.63% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $144.28 million, up 106.05% from the year-ago period.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of -$1.48 per share and a revenue of $633.27 million, signifying shifts of -535.29% and +68.13%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Riot Platforms, Inc. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 3.05% upward. Riot Platforms, Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

The Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry is part of the Finance sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 142, placing it within the bottom 43% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

Riot Platforms, Inc. (RIOT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.