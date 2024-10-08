Riot Platforms, Inc. (RIOT) Flat As Market Gains: What You Should Know

The most recent trading session ended with Riot Platforms, Inc. (RIOT) standing at $8.16, reflecting no shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.97%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.3%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 1.45%.

The company's stock has climbed by 19.82% in the past month, exceeding the Business Services sector's gain of 4.27% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.41%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Riot Platforms, Inc. in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of -$0.17, showcasing a 32% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $94.97 million, indicating an 83.03% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $0.07 per share and a revenue of $376.22 million, signifying shifts of +125% and +34.03%, respectively, from the last year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Riot Platforms, Inc. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.57% higher. Riot Platforms, Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In the context of valuation, Riot Platforms, Inc. is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 112.55. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 23.76.

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 71, positioning it in the top 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

