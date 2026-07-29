Riot Platforms, Inc. (RIOT) Declines More Than Market: Some Information for Investors

In the latest trading session, Riot Platforms, Inc. (RIOT) closed at $18.24, marking a -14.12% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.52%. At the same time, the Dow lost 2.19%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.74%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 22.43% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector gained 3.88%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.92%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Riot Platforms, Inc. in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on August 5, 2026. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of -$0.39, showcasing a 168.42% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $150.47 million, down 1.65% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$2.32 per share and revenue of $638.82 million. These totals would mark changes of -18.97% and -1.33%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Riot Platforms, Inc. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 11.64% lower. Right now, Riot Platforms, Inc. possesses a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

The Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 181, finds itself in the bottom 27% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

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Riot Platforms, Inc. (RIOT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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