Riot Platforms, Inc. (RIOT) Beats Stock Market Upswing: What Investors Need to Know

Riot Platforms, Inc. (RIOT) ended the recent trading session at $26.61, demonstrating a +1.78% change from the preceding day's closing price. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.5% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.7%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.31%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 6.17% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector gained 1.89%, while the S&P 500 lost 0.23%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Riot Platforms, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of -$0.21, showcasing a 136.84% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $148.71 million, down 2.8% from the year-ago period.

RIOT's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$2.08 per share and revenue of $647.34 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -6.67% and -0.02%, respectively.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Riot Platforms, Inc. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. Riot Platforms, Inc. presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry is part of the Finance sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 143, this industry ranks in the bottom 42% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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