Riot Platforms, Inc. (RIOT) Beats Stock Market Upswing: What Investors Need to Know

Riot Platforms, Inc. (RIOT) ended the recent trading session at $18.61, demonstrating a +2.2% change from the preceding day's closing price. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.8%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.16%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 1.63%.

Shares of the company have appreciated by 30.02% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Finance sector's gain of 5.46%, and the S&P 500's gain of 8.11%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Riot Platforms, Inc. in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on April 30, 2026. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of -$0.33, marking a 63.33% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $135.7 million, reflecting a 15.92% fall from the equivalent quarter last year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$1.14 per share and revenue of $624.4 million. These totals would mark changes of +41.54% and -3.56%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Riot Platforms, Inc. should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 8.29% downward. Currently, Riot Platforms, Inc. is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 79, finds itself in the top 33% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

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Riot Platforms, Inc. (RIOT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.