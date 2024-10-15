Riot Platforms, Inc. (RIOT) Ascends While Market Falls: Some Facts to Note

The latest trading session saw Riot Platforms, Inc. (RIOT) ending at $8.77, denoting a +0.34% adjustment from its last day's close. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.76% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.75%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.01%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 25.58% in the past month. In that same time, the Business Services sector gained 3.52%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.31%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Riot Platforms, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be -$0.17, reflecting a 32% increase from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $93 million, indicating a 79.23% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.07 per share and a revenue of $374.42 million, representing changes of +125% and +33.39%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Riot Platforms, Inc. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Riot Platforms, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Riot Platforms, Inc. is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 124.86. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 26.69 for its industry.

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 77, which puts it in the top 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

