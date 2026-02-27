Riot Platforms Gears Up to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

Riot Platforms, Inc. RIOT is slated to report fourth-quarter 2025 results on March 3, after the closing bell.

The company’s earnings surprise history is impressive. It surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the last four reported quarters and missed once, delivering an average earnings surprise of 160%.

Q4 Expectations for RIOT

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the top line in the to-be-reported quarter is $157.4 million, indicating 10.1% growth from the year-ago quarter’s actual, driven by higher segmental Bitcoin Mining and Engineering revenues. The consensus estimate for Bitcoin Mining revenues is pegged at $136 million, implying 7.6% year-over-year growth, while that for Engineering revenues is pegged at $21.3 million, indicating a significant 85% increase from the year-ago quarter. Robust growth in revenues on strong demand for multifaceted data centers with large-scale land and power assets capacity is also expected to have improved the top line.

Continuous strategic initiatives to develop the data center business for bitcoin mining are also anticipated to have boosted top-line volume in the quarter. During the third quarter of 2025, Riot additionally acquired 67 acres of land adjacent to its original Corsicana site, planning to transform the entire site into a 1 GW utility-load data center campus. The acquisition is likely to have deepened technical engagement with Hyperscaler, Neocloud and Enterprise customers, and build out in-house data center expertise with veteran data center sales, design, engineering and construction talent. These are likely to have boosted the top line in this quarter.

The recent growth in the engineering business, comprising ESS Metron and E4A Solutions, provides integrated manufacturing, commissioning and maintenance expertise to create meaningful synergies and expand the data center development program. This growth trend is also expected to have boosted the top line.

The consensus estimate for loss per share is pegged at 22 cents against a profit of 44 cents reported in the year-ago quarter. RIOT’s efforts to transform its business through development and acquisitions, especially during the quarter, and position itself as an industry-leading in-house data center enterprise with expertise across design, engineering, sales, procurement, construction, operations, marketing and administration, are expected to have impacted its bottom line.

Recent Developments

The company recently announced the development of two buildings at its Corsicana data center campus with a combined 112 megawatts (MW) of critical IT data center capacity, consisting of nearly 2 gigawatts (GW) of secured utility-load power. This is likely to enhance RIOT’s capabilities in the future.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for RIOT this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks before they're reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

RIOT has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and currently carries a Zacks Rank #1. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Recent Earnings Snapshot

Waste Connections, Inc. WCN reported impressive fourth-quarter 2025 results.

Waste Connections’ adjusted earnings (excluding 28 cents from non-recurring items) of $1.29 per share marginally surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate and increased 11.2% year over year. WCN’s revenues of $2.4 billion met the consensus estimate and grew 5% from the year-ago quarter.

Equifax Inc. EFX posted impressive fourth-quarter 2025 results.

EFX’s adjusted earnings were $2.09 per share, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.5% but declining 1.4% from the year-ago quarter. Equifax’s total revenues of $1.6 billion surpassed the consensus estimate by 1.3% and grew 9.2% on a year-over-year basis.

