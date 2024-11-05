News & Insights

Riot Platforms Exposes Bitcoin Holdings to Risk: No Insurance or Legal Safeguards

November 05, 2024 — 01:00 am EST

Riot Platforms, Inc. (RIOT) has disclosed a new risk, in the Share Price & Shareholder Rights category.

Riot Platforms, Inc. faces a significant business risk due to its limited legal recourse and lack of insurance protection over its Bitcoin holdings. The company relies on a third-party custodian to protect its digital assets, but these assets are not insured, leaving them vulnerable to loss, theft, or destruction without adequate remedies. In such events, the company may have limited or no financial recovery options, as responsible parties may lack sufficient resources to compensate for the loss. This vulnerability could adversely affect Riot Platforms’ financial condition and stockholder investments, highlighting a critical area of concern for the company.

