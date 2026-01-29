Riot Platforms Draws New $17.9 Million Bet as Revenue Hits $180 Million

Key Points

Broad Peak Investment Advisers initiated a new position in Riot Platforms during the fourth quarter.

The fund acquired 1.41 million shares valued at $17.86 million.

Riot stake now accounts for 3.2% of fund AUM, which places it outside the fund's top five holdings.

On January 29, Broad Peak Investment Advisers disclosed a new position in Riot Platforms (NASDAQ:RIOT), acquiring 1.41 million shares valued at $17.86 million.

What happened

According to a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission dated January 29, Broad Peak Investment Advisers reported purchasing 1.41 million shares of Riot Platforms. The stake’s quarter-end value was also $17.86 million, reflecting both share acquisition and market pricing.

What else to know

Riot Platforms represents 3.2% of Broad Peak’s 13F reportable AUM after the trade.

Top five holdings after the filing:

NYSE: U: $116.73 million (20.9% of AUM)

NASDAQ: LITE: $71.35 million (12.8% of AUM)

NYSE: ORCL: $67.63 million (12.1% of AUM)

NYSE: COHR: $61.33 million (11.0% of AUM)

NASDAQ: NVDA: $60.20 million (10.8% of AUM)

As of January 28, Riot shares were priced at $17.55, up 60.3% over the past year and vastly outperforming the S&P 500 by 45.27 percentage points.

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of January 28) $17.55 Market capitalization $6.53 billion Revenue (TTM) $637.16 million Net income (TTM) $164.00 million

Company snapshot

Riot Platforms operates large-scale Bitcoin mining facilities and provides engineered power distribution solutions for institutional clients.

The company generates revenue primarily through Bitcoin mining operations and the design, manufacture, and installation of electrical infrastructure for commercial and governmental customers.

Key customers include institutional-scale Bitcoin miners, data centers, utilities, and large commercial or governmental entities requiring custom power infrastructure.

Riot Platforms is a leading U.S.-based Bitcoin mining and infrastructure company with a diversified business model spanning both digital asset production and specialized engineering services. The company leverages its operational scale and proprietary technology to deliver efficient mining capacity and tailored power solutions. Its strategic focus on institutional clients and critical infrastructure positions Riot as a competitive force in the digital asset and industrial engineering markets.

What this transaction means for investors

What stands out here isn’t the timing of the trade, but the scale of conviction behind it. Riot Platforms now sits alongside software, semiconductor, and infrastructure names in this portfolio, suggesting the position is less about crypto speculation and more about industrial leverage to digital infrastructure.



That framing lines up with Riot’s latest results. In the third quarter, the company posted record revenue of $180.2 million, driven largely by higherbitcoin pricesand increased mining output. Net income reached $104.5 million, swinging sharply from a loss a year earlier, while adjusted EBITDA climbed to $197.2 million. Just as important for long-term investors, Riot ended the quarter with more than $330 million in unrestricted cash and held roughly 19,300 bitcoin on its balance sheet, giving it “industry-leading” (per the company) optionality in both capital deployment and balance-sheet strength.



The business mix is also evolving. Beyond mining, Riot is leaning into data center development and power infrastructure, including the initial buildout of 112 megawatts of capacity at its Corsicana campus. That puts the company closer to the picks-and-shovels side of high-density computing rather than a pure commodity play.



Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Coherent, Nvidia, Oracle, and Unity Software. The Motley Fool recommends Lumentum. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

