RIOT Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Riot Platforms Inc (Symbol: RIOT) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $12.77, changing hands as low as $12.18 per share. Riot Platforms Inc shares are currently trading off about 8.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of RIOT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, RIOT's low point in its 52 week range is $5.16 per share, with $20.65 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $12.09.

