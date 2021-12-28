Riot Games Settles Gender Discrimination Lawsuit For $100 Mln

(RTTNews) - Tencent Holdings' (TCEHY) Riot Games said it would pay $100 million in settlement of a 2018 gender-based discrimination class-action lawsuit with California state agencies and present and former female employees. The company said that it has agreed to pay $80 million to the members of the class-action suit, consisting of all current and former full-time women employees and temporary agency contractors in California who worked at Riot Games from November 2014 to present.

The company added that an added amount of $20 million will be paid towards attorneys' fees and miscellaneous expenses.

Riot Games commented, "In an effort to drive ongoing transparency and accountability, Riot has also committed to having its internal reporting and pay equity processes monitored by a third party jointly approved by Riot and the California Department of Fair Employment and Housing for three years."

The company added that a final approval of the settlement is pending and a hearing will conducted in the following months.

The lawsuit was filed in November 2018 by former employees Melanie McCracken and Jess Negrón, alleging gender discrimination, sexual harassment and misconduct at Riot Games. The lawsuit was followed up by two enquires of California state agencies.

