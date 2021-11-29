RIOT Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of Riot Blockchain Inc (Symbol: RIOT) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $36.81, changing hands as high as $38.06 per share. Riot Blockchain Inc shares are currently trading up about 7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of RIOT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, RIOT's low point in its 52 week range is $6.90 per share, with $79.50 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $37.37.

