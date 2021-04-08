Riot Blockchain To Acquire Whinstone US - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Riot Blockchain, Inc. (RIOT) has agreed to acquire Whinstone US, Inc. for consideration of $80 million cash plus a fixed 11.8 million shares of Riot common stock, equal to an implied total transaction value of approximately $651 million. Whinstone is the owner and operator of North America's largest Bitcoin hosting facility, with 300 MW in developed capacity.

Northern Data AG acquired Whinstone in 2020. Upon closing of the transaction, Northern Data will own approximately 12% percent of the total outstanding common stock of Riot.

