Markets
RIOT

Riot Blockchain To Acquire Whinstone US - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Riot Blockchain, Inc. (RIOT) has agreed to acquire Whinstone US, Inc. for consideration of $80 million cash plus a fixed 11.8 million shares of Riot common stock, equal to an implied total transaction value of approximately $651 million. Whinstone is the owner and operator of North America's largest Bitcoin hosting facility, with 300 MW in developed capacity.

Northern Data AG acquired Whinstone in 2020. Upon closing of the transaction, Northern Data will own approximately 12% percent of the total outstanding common stock of Riot.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

RIOT

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular