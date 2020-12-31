Riot Blockchain (RIOT) in Focus: Stock Moves 9.3% Higher

Riot Blockchain, Inc. RIOT was a big mover last session, as the company saw its shares rise more than 9% on the day. The move came on solid volume too with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This continues the recent uptrend for the company—as the stock is now up 104.3% in the past one-month time frame.

The company has seen one positive estimate revision in the past few months, while its Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current quarter has also moved higher over the past few months, suggesting that more solid trading could be ahead for Riot Blockchain. So make sure to keep an eye on this stock going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

Riot Blockchain currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) while its Earnings ESP is 0.00%.

Riot Blockchain, Inc. Price

Riot Blockchain, Inc. price | Riot Blockchain, Inc. Quote

A better-ranked stock in the Technology Services industry is Rocket Companies, Inc. RKT, which currently carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Legal Marijuana: An Investor’s Dream

Imagine getting in early on a young industry primed to skyrocket from $17.7 billion in 2019 to an expected $73.6 billion by 2027.

Although marijuana stocks did better as the pandemic took hold than the market as a whole, they’ve been pushed down. This is exactly the right time to get in on selected strong companies at a fraction of their value before COVID struck. Zacks’ Special Report, Marijuana Moneymakers, reveals 10 exciting tickers for urgent consideration.

Download Marijuana Moneymakers FREE >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Rocket Companies, Inc. (RKT): Free Stock Analysis Report



Riot Blockchain, Inc. (RIOT): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.