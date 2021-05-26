Riot Blockchain (RIOT) Announces Three Major Appointments

Riot Blockchain, Inc.RIOT recently announced the appointment of Benjamin Yi as executive chairman.

In his new role, Yi will continue working with Riot’s executive management team. He has served as an independent director on the company’s board of directors since October 2018 and as chairman of the board since November 2020. Apart from having vast experience in corporate strategy, corporate development and governance, Yi also brings more than 16 years of capital markets experience to the company’s management team.

Additionally, the company has announced two other appointments in its board of directors - Lance D’Ambrosio as an independent director and Hubert Marleau as lead independent director.

D’Ambrosio has vast experience in corporate governance, financial analysis, mergers and acquisitions, and complex international structuring. He is a successful entrepreneur, private investor and corporate director. Currently, he serves as a managing partner of 4 D Investments, which focuses on tecnology and real estate investments.

Marleau has been serving as an independent director since November 2020 and currently serves as the chair of the Governance and Nominating Committee.

So far this year, shares of Riot Blockchain have gained 47.7% compared with 1.2% decline of the industry it belongs to.

Zacks Rank and Other Stocks to Consider

Riot Blockchain currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Some other top-ranked stocks in the broader Zacks Business Servicessector are Equifax EFX, Charles River CRAI and TransUnion TRU, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 as well.

The long-term expected earnings per share (three to five years) growth rate for Equifax, Charles River and TransUnion is 14%, 15.5% and 20.9%, respectively.

