Riot Blockchain options imply 8.6% move in share price post-earnings

Pre-earnings options volume in Riot Blockchain is normal with calls leading puts 3:1. Implied volatility suggests the market is anticipating a move near 8.6%, or 91c, after results are released. Median move over the past eight quarters is 7.3%.
