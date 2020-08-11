Riot Blockchain Mined 508 Bitcoin in Q2
Castle Rock, Colo.-based cryptocurrency miner Riot Blockchain reported earnings for the June quarter Monday, noting an increase in bitcoins mined despite a decrease in mining revenue from a year ago.
- The company mined 508 bitcoins in Q2, up 61% from 316.19 BTC. In 2019, Riot switched to mining bitcoin exclusively, said Jeff McGonegal, CEO of Riot Blockchain. Previously, the company also mined litecoin and bitcoin cash.
- Quarterly mining revenue from mining was $1.9 million, however, down nearly 20% from a year ago when the company reported $2.4 million in quarterly mining revenue.
- âWeâre strong believers in the macroeconomic fundamentals underlying bitcoin,â McGonegal said in email correspondence with CoinDesk.Â Â
- Riot reported a current mining capacity of 556 petahash per second, up more than 450% from 101Â petahash per second last year.
- Despite an increase in mined bitcoin and the cryptocurrencyâs more-than-200% rally from March lows, Riotâs cash and cryptocurrency corporate liquidity dropped from $18 million last year to $16.4 during the June 2020 quarter.
- Riot shares were trading hands at $4.12 at Mondayâs close, down 3% from the daily open. Theyâve risen 40% since August 1.
