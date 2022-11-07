Riot Blockchain, Inc. (RIOT) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Riot Blockchain, Inc. (RIOT) closed at $5.75 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.69% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.96% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 1.31%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.11%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 11.81% over the past month. This has lagged the Business Services sector's loss of 2.98% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.41% in that time.

Riot Blockchain, Inc. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.03, down 88.46% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $58.4 million, down 9.9% from the year-ago period.

RIOT's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$2.50 per share and revenue of $301.07 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -516.67% and +41.19%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Riot Blockchain, Inc.These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 13.24% lower within the past month. Riot Blockchain, Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 128, which puts it in the top 50% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

