Riot Blockchain, Inc. (RIOT) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Riot Blockchain, Inc. (RIOT) closed at $16.22 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.18% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.24%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 2.51%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.2%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 20.82% over the past month. This has outpaced the Business Services sector's loss of 3.35% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.58% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Riot Blockchain, Inc. as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.12, down 25% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $91.18 million, up 1623.67% from the year-ago period.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Riot Blockchain, Inc.These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 16.07% lower. Riot Blockchain, Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell) right now.

Digging into valuation, Riot Blockchain, Inc. currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 26.32. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 22.47.

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 169, putting it in the bottom 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2022

In addition to the investment ideas discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 top picks for the entirety of 2022?

From inception in 2012 through 2021, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolios gained an impressive +1,001.2% versus the S&P 500’s +348.7%. Now our Director of Research has combed through 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and has handpicked the best 10 tickers to buy and hold. Don’t miss your chance to get in…because the sooner you do, the more upside you stand to grab.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.