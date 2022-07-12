Riot Blockchain, Inc. (RIOT) Stock Moves -0.62%: What You Should Know

Riot Blockchain, Inc. (RIOT) closed the most recent trading day at $4.84, moving -0.62% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.92% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.62%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.05%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 4.73% over the past month, outpacing the Business Services sector's loss of 1.18% and the S&P 500's loss of 1% in that time.

Riot Blockchain, Inc. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.10, down 23.08% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $84.6 million, up 146.27% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.68 per share and revenue of $364.3 million, which would represent changes of +13.33% and +70.84%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Riot Blockchain, Inc.Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 41.3% lower within the past month. Riot Blockchain, Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Riot Blockchain, Inc.'s current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 7.18. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 20.13.

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 153, which puts it in the bottom 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

