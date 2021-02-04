Riot Blockchain, Inc. (RIOT) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Riot Blockchain, Inc. (RIOT) closed at $23.08, marking a +1.01% move from the previous day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.09%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.08%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.23%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from RIOT as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, RIOT is projected to report earnings of -$0.08 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 20%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $3.60 million, up 200% from the prior-year quarter.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for RIOT. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. RIOT is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, RIOT is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 1142.5. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 32.97, so we one might conclude that RIOT is trading at a premium comparatively.

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 203, putting it in the bottom 21% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

