Riot Blockchain, Inc. (RIOT) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Riot Blockchain, Inc. (RIOT) closed at $7.02 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.57% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.59% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.15%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.07%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 37.13% over the past month, outpacing the Business Services sector's gain of 8.38% and the S&P 500's gain of 7.25% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Riot Blockchain, Inc. as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Riot Blockchain, Inc. is projected to report earnings of $0.08 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 38.46%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $77.24 million, up 124.85% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.64 per share and revenue of $345.62 million. These totals would mark changes of +6.67% and +62.08%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Riot Blockchain, Inc. should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 49.39% lower. Riot Blockchain, Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Investors should also note Riot Blockchain, Inc.'s current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 10.94. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 22.42, so we one might conclude that Riot Blockchain, Inc. is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 129, putting it in the bottom 49% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.