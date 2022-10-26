Riot Blockchain, Inc. (RIOT) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Riot Blockchain, Inc. (RIOT) closed at $7.06 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.71% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.74% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.01%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.15%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 2.64% in the past month. In that same time, the Business Services sector gained 1.47%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.58%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Riot Blockchain, Inc. as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.03, down 88.46% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $58.4 million, down 9.9% from the year-ago period.

RIOT's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$2.50 per share and revenue of $301.07 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -516.67% and +41.19%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Riot Blockchain, Inc.These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 13.24% lower. Riot Blockchain, Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 132, which puts it in the bottom 48% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow RIOT in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

