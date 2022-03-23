Riot Blockchain, Inc. (RIOT) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Riot Blockchain, Inc. (RIOT) closed at $20.84, marking a +0.43% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.23% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.29%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.34%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 30.09% in the past month. In that same time, the Business Services sector gained 3.03%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.04%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Riot Blockchain, Inc. as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.02, down 77.78% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $88.92 million, up 283.28% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.73 per share and revenue of $465.93 million. These totals would mark changes of +21.67% and +118.49%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Riot Blockchain, Inc.These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 11.34% higher. Riot Blockchain, Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Investors should also note Riot Blockchain, Inc.'s current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 28.42. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 23.14.

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 169, putting it in the bottom 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

