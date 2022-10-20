Riot Blockchain, Inc. (RIOT) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Riot Blockchain, Inc. (RIOT) closed the most recent trading day at $5.58, moving -1.59% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.8%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.3%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.03%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 10.99% in the past month. In that same time, the Business Services sector lost 8.94%, while the S&P 500 lost 5.13%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Riot Blockchain, Inc. as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Riot Blockchain, Inc. is projected to report earnings of $0.03 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 88.46%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $58.4 million, down 9.9% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$2.50 per share and revenue of $301.07 million, which would represent changes of -516.67% and +41.19%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Riot Blockchain, Inc.These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 13.24% lower. Riot Blockchain, Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 128, putting it in the top 50% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow RIOT in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

