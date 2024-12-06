Riot Blockchain call volume above normal and directionally bullish

Bullish option flow detected in Riot Blockchain with 118,396 calls trading, 1.2x expected, and implied vol increasing over 4 points to 118.10%. Jan-25 15 calls and 12/6 weekly 13 puts are the most active options, with total volume in those strikes near 44,600 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 0.34. Earnings are expected on February 20th.

