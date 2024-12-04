Riot Blockchain call volume above normal and directionally bullish

Bullish option flow detected in Riot Blockchain with 46,210 calls trading, 1.6x expected, and implied vol increasing almost 8 points to 114.37%. Jan-25 15 calls and 12/13 weekly 11 puts are the most active options, with total volume in those strikes near 28,900 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 0.18. Earnings are expected on February 20th.

