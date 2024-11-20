Riot Blockchain call volume above normal and directionally bullish

Bullish option flow detected in Riot Blockchain with 31,318 calls trading, 1.2x expected, and implied vol increasing almost 6 points to 116.95%. 11/22 weekly 13 calls and Jan-25 20 calls are the most active options, with total volume in those strikes near 7,000 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 0.15. Earnings are expected on February 20th.
