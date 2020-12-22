US Markets

Rio's mayor arrested over bribery scheme, say police and prosecutors

Rodrigo Viga Reuters
translation by Sabrina Valle Reuters
Rio de Janeiro's mayor Marcelo Crivella was arrested on Tuesday morning for alleged involvement in a corruption scheme at city hall, police and prosecutors said.

Crivella, who was arrested at home in the western part of Rio, denied any wrongdoing and said he was the target of political persecution.

“I am innocent and I don't know what is going on. This is a political persecution," Crivella told reporters after his arrest.

