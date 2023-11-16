News & Insights

Rio's Christ the Redeemer welcomes Taylor Swift to Brazil

November 16, 2023 — 10:02 pm EST

RIO DE JANEIRO, Nov 16 (Reuters) - The world's most famous statue of Jesus Christ, the Christ the Redeemer statue in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, welcomed superstar Taylor Swift to town ahead of her first set of concerts to a massive audience in Brazil.

The iconic statue, known for its spread-open arms, donned a white, projected "Welcome to Brazil" T-shirt to greet the singer.

After performing in the United States, Mexico and Argentina, Swift is bringing her "Eras Tour" to Brazil for concerts that have been a long time coming after the pandemic caused the artist to cancel her previous dates in the country.

Swift is set to perform to tens of thousands of fans over three shows in Rio for the first time this week, with three more scheduled for the following weekend in Sao Paulo.

The queen of pop arrived in scorching-hot Rio on her private jet earlier on Thursday, while Brazilian Swifties organized an online campaign calling for the homage at the nearly 100-foot-tall monument.

The Christ the Redeemer Archdiocesan Sanctuary, which manages the monument, accepted their request, asking for donations from the Swifties in return.

