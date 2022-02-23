Rio’s black marks obscure its dividend dazzle

Reuters Reuters

LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - Jakob Stausholm will need more than record shareholder payouts to catch up with rival Mike Henry. The new Rio Tinto, chief executive announced https://www.riotinto.com/-/media/Content/Documents/Invest/Financial-news-and-performance/Results/RT-Annual-results-2021.pdf?rev=0c3e1ce424ca4c42b5ab71a412ea2e9b a bumper $17 billion dividend for 2021 on Wednesday thanks to soaring iron ore prices. However, at 4.4 times this year’s expected EBITDA, the $128 billion group’s valuation lags Henry’s BHP, which is currently trading on nearly 5 times. Rio’s cultural problems may explain some of the lag.

Rio’s most glaring black spot is its destruction of 46,000-year-old Aboriginal caves in May 2020. Shortly after the incident, which cost https://www.breakingviews.com/considered-view/rio-tinto-rebellion-sets-new-esg-bar then-CEO Jean-Sebastien Jacques his job, a valuation gap with Henry’s $176 billion behemoth reappeared. A report this month on Rio’s toxic workplace culture gave Stausholm impetus for change, but also showed the magnitude of his task. He’s lagging BHP in preparing for the green-energy transition, too: around a quarter of BHP’s revenue last year came from copper, compared to just 10% for Rio. To turn things round, Stausholm may need to direct more of his cash mountain to M&A or capex. (By Ed Cropley)

