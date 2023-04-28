RIOCF Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (Symbol: RIOCF) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $15.49, changing hands as high as $15.52 per share. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust shares are currently trading up about 1.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of RIOCF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, RIOCF's low point in its 52 week range is $12.9945 per share, with $19.20 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $15.51.

