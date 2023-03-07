RIOCF Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (Symbol: RIOCF) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $15.70, changing hands as low as $15.63 per share. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust shares are currently trading down about 2.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of RIOCF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, RIOCF's low point in its 52 week range is $12.9945 per share, with $20.63 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $15.65.
