RIOCF Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (Symbol: RIOCF) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $15.32, changing hands as high as $15.34 per share. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust shares are currently trading up about 1.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of RIOCF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, RIOCF's low point in its 52 week range is $12.9945 per share, with $17.65 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $15.34.
