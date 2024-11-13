RioCan REIT price target raised to C$20.75 from C$20.25 at Scotiabank

Scotiabank raised the firm’s price target on RioCan REIT (RIOCF) to C$20.75 from C$20.25 and keeps a Sector Perform rating on the shares.
