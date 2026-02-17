RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Q4 Profit Rises

(RTTNews) - RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (REI_UN.TO) fourth-quarter net income of $128.2 million, compared to $125.6 million last year.

Net income per unit was $0.43, compared to $.42 last year. FFO per unit was $0.45, compared to $0.45 last year. Core FFO per unit was $0.39, compared to $0.41 last year.

Revenues for the quarter were $347.9 million, compared to $357.6 million last year.

Looking forward to the full year 2026, the company expects Core FFO per unit of $1.60 to $1.62.

