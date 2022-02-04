RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for RIOCF

In trading on Friday, shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (Symbol: RIOCF) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $17.70, changing hands as low as $17.54 per share. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust shares are currently trading down about 1.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of RIOCF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, RIOCF's low point in its 52 week range is $13.92 per share, with $19.17 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $17.54.

