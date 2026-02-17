RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Rise In Q4 Income

(RTTNews) - RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (REI_UN.TO) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that Increased, from last year

The company's earnings came in at C$128.174 million, or C$0.43 per share. This compares with C$125.648 million, or C$0.42 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 3.5% to C$397.723 million from C$384.361 million last year.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: C$128.174 Mln. vs. C$125.648 Mln. last year. -EPS: C$0.43 vs. C$0.42 last year. -Revenue: C$397.723 Mln vs. C$384.361 Mln last year.

