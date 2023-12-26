RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust About To Put More Money In Your Pocket (RIOCF)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/28/23, RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (Symbol: RIOCF) will trade ex-dividend, for its monthly dividend of $0.09, payable on 1/8/24. As a percentage of RIOCF's recent stock price of $13.83, this dividend works out to approximately 0.65%, so look for shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust to trade 0.65% lower — all else being equal — when RIOCF shares open for trading on 12/28/23.
In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from RIOCF is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 7.81% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of RIOCF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, RIOCF's low point in its 52 week range is $11.50 per share, with $17.65 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $13.83.
RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust is in our coverage universe of monthly dividend paying stocks. In Tuesday trading, RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust shares are currently down about 1.1% on the day.
