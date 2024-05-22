News & Insights

Stocks

RioCan Launches $300M Debenture Offering

May 22, 2024 — 07:10 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Canadian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

RioCan Real Estate Investment (TSE:REI.UN) has released an update.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has announced the issuance of $300 million in Series AK senior unsecured debentures, with a 5.455% annual coupon, maturing in 2031. The offering, led by major financial institutions, will close on May 31, 2024, with the proceeds intended to pay off existing debts. These debentures will be privately placed within Canada and have not been registered in the U.S., subject to ratings by Morningstar DBRS and S&P Global Ratings.

For further insights into TSE:REI.UN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

RIOCF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.