RioCan Launches $300M Debenture Offering

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has announced the issuance of $300 million in Series AK senior unsecured debentures, with a 5.455% annual coupon, maturing in 2031. The offering, led by major financial institutions, will close on May 31, 2024, with the proceeds intended to pay off existing debts. These debentures will be privately placed within Canada and have not been registered in the U.S., subject to ratings by Morningstar DBRS and S&P Global Ratings.

