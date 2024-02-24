Rio2 (RIOFF) Price Target Increased by 15.63% to 0.38

The average one-year price target for Rio2 (OTCPK:RIOFF) has been revised to 0.38 / share. This is an increase of 15.63% from the prior estimate of 0.33 dated January 18, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 0.30 to a high of 0.47 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 54.55% from the latest reported closing price of 0.24 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 4 funds or institutions reporting positions in Rio2. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RIOFF is 0.13%, a decrease of 35.51%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 23.30% to 7,364K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

INIVX - International Investors Gold Fund holds 6,034K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,141K shares, representing a decrease of 34.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RIOFF by 36.66% over the last quarter.

OCMGX - OCM MUTUAL FUND OCM Gold Fund - Investor Class holds 975K shares. No change in the last quarter.

VanEck VIP Trust - VanEck VIP Global Gold Fund Class S holds 335K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 465K shares, representing a decrease of 38.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RIOFF by 35.87% over the last quarter.

Moloney Securities Asset Management holds 20K shares. No change in the last quarter.

