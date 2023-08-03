Rio2 (RIOFF) Price Target Decreased by 44.63% to 0.20

The average one-year price target for Rio2 (OTC:RIOFF) has been revised to 0.20 / share. This is an decrease of 44.63% from the prior estimate of 0.35 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 0.19 to a high of 0.20 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 2.18% from the latest reported closing price of 0.20 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 4 funds or institutions reporting positions in Rio2. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RIOFF is 0.12%, a decrease of 18.44%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.00% to 9,848K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

INIVX - International Investors Gold Fund holds 8,374K shares. No change in the last quarter.

OCMGX - OCM MUTUAL FUND OCM Gold Fund - Investor Class holds 975K shares. No change in the last quarter.

VanEck VIP Trust - VanEck VIP Global Gold Fund Class S holds 479K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Moloney Securities Asset Management holds 20K shares. No change in the last quarter.

