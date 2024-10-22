Rio2 Limited Upsizes Public Offering to C$55 Million

Rio2 Limited (TSE:RIO) has released an update.

Rio2 Limited announces an increase in its public offering, raising the target from C$40 million to C$55 million by issuing 84,615,400 common shares at C$0.65 each. The offering is set to close by October 29, 2024, and will run alongside a separate C$5 million private placement with Wheaton Precious Metals.

