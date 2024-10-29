Rio2 Limited Secures Funding for Fenix Gold

Rio2 Limited (TSE:RIO) has released an update.

Rio2 Limited has successfully completed a C$63 million public offering and a C$5 million private placement, securing funding for its Fenix Gold project. The total financing package, including a prior agreement with Wheaton Precious Metals, amounts to approximately US$170 million. The funds will be used for the construction and development of the project.

For further insights into TSE:RIO stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.