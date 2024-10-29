News & Insights

Rio2 Limited Secures Funding for Fenix Gold

October 29, 2024 — 10:39 am EDT

Rio2 Limited (TSE:RIO) has released an update.

Rio2 Limited has successfully completed a C$63 million public offering and a C$5 million private placement, securing funding for its Fenix Gold project. The total financing package, including a prior agreement with Wheaton Precious Metals, amounts to approximately US$170 million. The funds will be used for the construction and development of the project.

