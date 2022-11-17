Rio to proceed with Turquoise bid after talks with key minority shareholders end

Updates with more detail, context

Nov 18 (Reuters) - Rio Tinto Ltd RIO.AX said on Friday it has ended its talks with dissenting minority shareholders of takeover target Turquoise Hill Resources TRQ.TO over its acquisition of 49% stake in the Canadian miner for $3.3 billion.

Rio terminated its negotiations with Pentwater Capital and SailingStone Capital, which own a stake of 15.2% and 2.2%, respectively, in Turquoise Hill, after they were unsuccessful, the miner said.

Rio Tinto Copper Chief Executive Bold Baatar said, "We have acknowledged feedback received from minority shareholders and returned to the proposal originally unanimously recommended by the Turquoise Hill Special Committee."

The world's top iron ore producer said it will proceed with the acquisition of the 49% stake in Turquoise, and will work with Turquoise's special committee for a new shareholder meeting date for the proposed offer to be voted on by minority owners.

