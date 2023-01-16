Rio Tinto's quarterly iron ore shipments rise 3.8%

Jan 17 (Reuters) - Rio Tinto RIO.AX on Tuesday said its shipments of iron ore rose slightly in the final quarter of 2022, benefiting from a continued ramp-up at its Gudai-Darri mine in Western Australia.

The global miner shipped 87.3 million tonnes (Mt) of iron ore from its Pilbara operations in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared with 84.1 Mt a year ago.

(Reporting by Harish Sridharan and Harshita Swaminathan; Editing by Leslie Adler)

