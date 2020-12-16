Rio Tinto's Oyu Tolgoi underground production to kick off in late 2022

By 2030, Oyu Tolgoi is expected to be the fourth-largest copper mine in the world, the company said.

The miner said the next two sections of the underground mine, which would support a ramp-up to 95,000 tonnes of ore per day, were still being studied, with initial recommendations expected by mid-2021.

