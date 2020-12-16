US Markets
RIO

Rio Tinto's Oyu Tolgoi underground production to kick off in late 2022

Contributor
Rashmi Ashok Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/JASON REED

Rio Tinto said on Wednesday that underground mining at its biggest growth project, the Oyu Tolgoi copper mine in Mongolia, would achieve sustainable production by October 2022.

By 2030, Oyu Tolgoi is expected to be the fourth-largest copper mine in the world, the company said.

The miner said the next two sections of the underground mine, which would support a ramp-up to 95,000 tonnes of ore per day, were still being studied, with initial recommendations expected by mid-2021.

(Reporting by Rashmi Ashok in Bengaluru; Editing by Tom Hogue)

((Rashmi.Ashok@thomsonreuters.com; +918061822604;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

RIO TRQ

Latest US Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: Local retail trading trends and access to the U.S. markets #sgfintechfest

    tastyworks Australia CEO John Ezzy joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks to discuss local retail trading trends and access to the U.S. markets. #sgfintechfest

    6 days ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular