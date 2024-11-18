Rio Tinto's Options Frenzy: What You Need to Know

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Rio Tinto. Our analysis of options history for Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) revealed 9 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 55% of traders were bullish, while 33% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 6 were puts, with a value of $281,808, and 3 were calls, valued at $141,460.

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $55.0 and $70.0 for Rio Tinto, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Rio Tinto stands at 486.11, with a total volume reaching 963.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Rio Tinto, situated within the strike price corridor from $55.0 to $70.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Rio Tinto Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume RIO PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $4.2 $1.5 $4.0 $55.00 $103.6K 950 259 RIO CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $5.3 $4.9 $4.9 $70.00 $87.2K 89 178 RIO PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $2.55 $2.4 $2.4 $55.00 $42.7K 59 178 RIO PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/17/25 $8.3 $8.1 $8.18 $70.00 $40.9K 2.0K 50 RIO PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $4.6 $4.5 $4.6 $62.50 $38.1K 202 109

About Rio Tinto

Rio Tinto is a global diversified miner. Iron ore is the dominant commodity, with significantly lesser contributions from copper, aluminum, diamonds, gold, and industrial minerals. The 1995 merger of RTZ and CRA, via a dual-listed structure, created the present-day company. The two operate as a single business entity, with shareholders in each company having equivalent economic and voting rights. Major assets included the Pilbara iron ore operations, a 30% stake in the Escondida copper mine, 66%-ownership of the Oyu Tolgoi copper mine in Mongolia, the Weipa and Gove bauxite mines in Australia, and six hydro-powered aluminum smelters in Canada.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Rio Tinto, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Where Is Rio Tinto Standing Right Now? Currently trading with a volume of 1,323,138, the RIO's price is up by 1.74%, now at $62.04. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 93 days.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Rio Tinto, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.