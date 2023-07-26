Rio Tinto's first-half profit falls 34% on easing iron ore prices

Updates with context on iron ore prices in paragraph 2, details on iron ore prices and H1 shipments in paragraph 3, and dividend in paragraph 5

July 26 (Reuters) - Rio Tinto RIO.L, RIO.AX reported a near 34% drop in first-half underlying earnings and slashed its interim dividend on Wednesday, as easing iron ore prices offset an uptick in shipments from Pilbara operations.

Iron ore accounts for 70% of Rio Tinto's profits and its prices could improve going forward as Beijing has pledged to roll out more policies to boost growth after the world's second-largest economy struggled with an uneven recovery in the first half.

Average realised prices for Pilbara iron ore slipped to $98.6 per wet metric tonne (wmt) in the first half, 11.1% below last year. That offset a 7% rise in shipments of the steel-making ingredient from Pilbara to 161.7 million tonnes.

The world's largest iron ore producer reported underlying earnings of $5.7 billion for the six months ended June 30, lower than last year's $8.63 billion and a consensus of $5.85 billion, according to Visible Alpha.

The Anglo-Australian miner declared an interim dividend of $1.77 per share, below last year's $2.67 apiece.

(Reporting by Rishav Chatterjee and Archishma Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((Rishav.Chatterjee@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.