News & Insights

Stocks

Rio Tinto’s Ambitious Lithium Project in Argentina

December 04, 2024 — 12:38 am EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Rio Tinto Limited (AU:RIO) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Rio Tinto has unveiled its initial mineral resources and ore reserves for the Rincon Project in Argentina, highlighting a significant lithium brine deposit. The project aims to produce approximately 53,000 tonnes of battery-grade lithium carbonate annually for 40 years, with potential to expand to 60,000 tonnes. This development positions Rio Tinto as a leading player in the lithium market, promising long-term profitability.

For further insights into AU:RIO stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

RTNTF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.