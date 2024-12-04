Rio Tinto’s Ambitious Lithium Project in Argentina

Rio Tinto Limited (AU:RIO) has released an update.

Rio Tinto has unveiled its initial mineral resources and ore reserves for the Rincon Project in Argentina, highlighting a significant lithium brine deposit. The project aims to produce approximately 53,000 tonnes of battery-grade lithium carbonate annually for 40 years, with potential to expand to 60,000 tonnes. This development positions Rio Tinto as a leading player in the lithium market, promising long-term profitability.

